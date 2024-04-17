Dilip Ray’s candidature sparks cheer in Rourkela BJP camp

ROURKELA: Jubilation gripped the rank and file of BJP after the saffron party announced the candidature of former union minister Dilip Ray from Rourkela Assembly seat on Tuesday.

Dilip too expressed his happiness and listed out his agenda for development of Rourkela city. If elected, he would ensure election to the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) which has been pending for 12 years. “I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP for reposing faith in me. I am very happy. The election is going to be challenging but I am ready for it,” he said.

Dilip said he would continue to work for the development of the city and also strengthen social harmony and ensure a peaceful environment for the people of Rourkela. Speaking about the mega projects initiated by the Modi government after his win from Rourkela in 2014, he said the second Brahmani bridge of NH-143, Rourkela airport and Ispat Post-Graduate Institute and Super Speciality Hospital have become operational.

Dilip’s wife Pooja also thanked the BJP leadership and the people of Rourkela. On the day, hundreds of Dilip’s supporters and well-wishers greeted him at his residence. The BJP leader was also accorded a rousing welcome when he arrived at the party office here.

Significantly, Dilip tendered his resignation from the BJP and MLA post in November 2018, which was never accepted. It is for the first time he appeared at the BJP office in person.

Dilip will be locking horns with BJD candidate and minister Sarada Prasad Nayak in Rourkela.