Illegal gun making unit busted, three arrested

SAMBALPUR: Police on Tuesday busted an illegal firearm making unit at Basupali village in Jujumura and arrested three persons in this connection.

Police identified the accused as Ganesh Singh (39) and Arun Bhoi (22) of Chirgonikhol (Badrama) in Jamankira and Bidyadhar Pradhan (56) of Basupali in Jujumura.

Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo said acting on reliable information regarding possession of illegal firearms by Ganesh and Arun, a raid was conducted in Chirgonikhol village. The two accused were nabbed and police seized two rifles (double barrel and single barrel) from them.

During interrogation, the duo revealed the name of Bidyadhar who was running the gun making unit in his house in Basupali and selling the firearms through them.

Subsequently, police raided Basupali and arrested Bidyadhar. During search, 20 single barrel rifles, three wooden butt, five barrels besides gunpowder, pallets and tools used in making firearms were seized.

The SP said the accused were into the illegal business since around the last two years. They sold the country-made firearms for Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 each. All the three accused have criminal antecedents.

While Bidyadhar was previously booked in two cases, Ganesh has a case pending against him in Jamankira police station. Arun is also booked in a case under multiple sections of IPC besides POCSO Act. The trio was produced in court.