Jajpur bus mishap: Driver booked for negligent driving

BHUBANESWAR/JAJPUR: Day after a Kolkata-bound bus fell off a flyover, resulting in five deaths and injury to 40 passengers, driver of the vehicle was booked on charges of rash driving and negligence on Tuesday.

The Kolkata-bound bus skidded off a flyover on NH-16 in Jajpur district leading to the mishap on Monday evening.

Transport department sources said bus driver Harekrushna Das (40) with critical injuries has been admitted to the ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack along with four others. Das will be arrested after he is discharged from the hospital.

Dharmasala police registered a case under several sections of IPC, including 279 (driving a vehicle in a negligent manner, endangering human life) and 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) against the bus driver. Additional transport commissioner (road safety) Lal Mohan Sethi said the bus was in good condition and a fresh fitness certificate was issued last month. It is suspected that the accident might have taken place due to negligence of the bus driver, he said.

“He might have tried to overtake a vehicle from the left side or was talking over cell phone while driving. Further investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the accident,” he said.