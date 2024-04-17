No heat respite for food delivery boys this sweltering summer

BHUBANESWAR: For 27-year-old Dinesh Barik of Bhubaneswar, a wet towel beneath his helmet and a water bottle are the only respite from the scorching sun as he rides through the city carrying a bag on his back to deliver food orders. He begins his day at 10 am and continues working throughout the noon - the hottest part of the day - to ensure that he has at least 15 deliveries by evening.

Even as the special relief commissioner (SRC) on Monday restricted engagement of labourers in outdoor activities in wake of the intense heatwave in the state, there is little respite for gig workers - food delivery agents in particular - like Dinesh in the state. Being paid on commission basis, they have no fixed working hours and are outside the ambit of any benefits for organised workforce.

Food delivery platforms pay between Rs 30 and Rs 90 per order (no fixed delivery pattern) while for those working in logistics delivery, companies pay a salary ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 20,000 with a fixed delivery schedule.

“Compared to the pre-Covid period, there are many local delivery apps operational now in the food delivery business both in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. This has led to intense competition in the sector which is why we have to accept as many orders as we can for making a decent amount at the end of the day. The heatwave, notwithstanding,” Dinesh said.