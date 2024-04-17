Odisha: Can Congress young guns make a dent in Jagatsinghpur?

JAGATSINGHPUR; Congress is in a precarious state in Jagatsinghpur district. Exit of some formidable names coupled with reluctance of popular leaders to contest has shaken its foundation in the district which once used to be its fortress before the BJD onslaught began 25 years back.

Key leaders such as Chiranjib Biswal and Bapi Sarkhel resigned and went on to join the ruling party, dealing a body blow to Congress’ chances in Jagatsinghpur and Paradip constituencies. The double whammy was refusal of former MLA Lalatendu Mohapatra to contest from Balikuda.

The absence of senior leaders has left the grand old party with no option but to seek fresh and young candidates for key Assembly segments like Balikuda-Erasama, Paradip and Tirtol. Can young blood make a dent in the upcoming Assembly election, amidst a wave in favour of BJP right in the stronghold of BJD?

Amidst the bleak sight, nomination of veteran Congress leader and former minister Rabindra Kumar Sethy for Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituency seems to have given a ray of hope to party workers and leaders to rebuild in all the Assembly seats.

The party has renominated Himansu Bhusan Mallick from Tirtol Assembly seat. Mallick had contested unsuccessfully from the seat in the last election. He has shown resolve and dedication and his door-to-door campaign gives him advantage. However, his efforts may be pegged back by Congress party’s lack of popularity, poor image and weak stronghold at both the state and national levels.