Odisha cops rescue 12 girls held captive for two months

BARIPADA: Police on Tuesday rescued 12 girls held captive in a house at Bijayramchandrapur under Bhanjpur police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The girls, most of whom are below 18 years of age, are natives of Ganjam, Gajapati and Berhampur. They were reportedly held captive in the house for the last two months.

Incidentally, the house is owned by a constable in Bhanjpur police station who had rented it out to the owner of an online trading company. Police have detained a person in connection with the case and are interrogating him.

Sources said police came to know about the plight of the girls after one Babula Pradhan of Ganjam reached Bijayramchandrapur in search of his relative held captive in the house.

Babula said his relative had called him on his mobile phone a few days back requesting him to rescue her from the house. She along with 11 other girls were held captive in the house by some middlemen who had promised them jobs in an online trading company. Some people were also guarding the house around the clock.