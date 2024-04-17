Odisha: Gender equality elusive as parties play it safe in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: BJD may be a champion of women empowerment but when it comes to Sundargarh district, the ruling party has shied away from fielding female candidates either in the Lok Sabha constituency or the seven Assembly seats under it. BJD’s arch rival BJP has fielded two women candidates for the Assembly elections while the Congress has put up one female nominee.

With the district having a poor track record of women contesting or winning elections, political parties are dragging their feet on fielding female candidates unless strongly convinced of their winning prospects. Political observers said amid tough electoral equations, the BJD refrained from taking any chance. For the Sundargarh LS constituency and six Assembly seats, it has put up all male nominees. The remaining RN Pali is also going to get a male candidate.

In 2019, the BJD fielded Sunita Biswal, daughter of former Congress chief minister Hemanand Biswal, from the prestigious Sundargarh LS seat. But her electoral debut was a debacle as she lost to BJP heavyweight Jual Oram with around 2.23 lakh votes.

Women candidates in the poll fray this time are BJP’s sitting MLA Kusum Tete from Sundargarh Assembly seat and Sebati Nayak from Bonai. Congress has fielded its only female candidate Sudharani Roudia from Sundargarh seat.