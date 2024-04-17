Odisha: Mercury to touch 45 degrees in some places soon says IMD

BHUBANESWAR: After a brief lull, heatwave made a comeback to the state on Tuesday with mercury-level soaring up to 40 degree Celsius and above in at least 29 places. Baripada remained the hottest at 43.6 degree Celsius, which, according to the IMD, is also the highest for the season so far.

IMD officials cautioned there would not be any immediate relief from the situation as the heatwave will persist for four more days with the daytime temperature reaching 45 degree C in some places between April 18 and 20. However, sporadic thundershower activities will continue in some places during this period.

Apart from Baripada, four more places - Nuapada, Paralakhemundi, Talcher and Boudh - recorded a temperature of 42 degree Celsius and above on the day. Similarly, 13 more places sizzled at 41 degree Celsius and above while 11 others recorded 40 degree C and above. Capital city Bhubaneswar recorded 41.9 degree C on the day, which officials said, was a 4 degree departure from normal.