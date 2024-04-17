Odisha: Will campaign for my son, asserts Suresh Routray

BHUBANESWAR: A day after being expelled by Congress for ‘anti-party’ activities, senior leader and Jatni MLA Suresh Routray on Tuesday said that he will campaign for his son Manmath, who is fighting the Lok Sabha elections from Bhubaneswar on a BJD ticket.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Routray said, he has written to senior AICC leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Dr Ajoy Kumar along with OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak over his expulsion from the party. “My expulsion for six years is nothing but anger and ego of some people within the party for the reason that my son got ticket from the BJD to contest from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat,” he said.

“What have I to do with it? I have not even attended any rally organised by him. This is nothing but anger and ego. I gave 55 years of my life to Congress. How many years those who expelled me have given to the party?” he asked. Routray further said that Manmath will give a strong fight and will win the elections. “I will campaign for him,” he said.

Notably, Routray had been served notice by the AICC after he was seen seeking vote for his son in different parts of Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency and was expelled on Monday for ‘indiscipline and anti-party activities.’