Over 10 aspirants from Odisha qualify for CSE-2023

BHUBANESWAR: Candidates from the state who have cleared the Civil Services Examination (CSE)-2023 have attributed their success to consistency and proper planning towards preparations for the examination.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the CSE-2023 results on Tuesday and close to 12 aspirants from the state have cleared the prestigious examination. Apart from Animesh Pradhan who scored the all-India rank two, Prajnanandan Giri and Ayushi Pradhan have cleared the examination and secured 24th and 36th ranks, respectively. Jayashree Pradhan has bagged 52nd rank, Abhimanyu Malik 60th rank, and Amritanshu Nayak 110th rank.

Similarly, Shubhra Panda, Rashmi Pradhan, Biswajit Panda, Santosh Kumar Patra and Sourav Das have secured 204, 319, 343, 409 and 466 ranks respectively. Rakesh Kumar Sahoo and Anup Nayak have secured 575 and 1001 ranks.

Bhubaneswar’s Ayushi Pradhan improved her rank from 334 in CSE-2022 to 36 in CSE-2023. This was her third attempt with anthropology as her optional subject in all the attempts. A 2019-batch computer science student of CET, she was training for Indian Enterprise Development Services (IEDS) based on her 2022 rank before appearing for the Mains in 2023.

“While in previous attempts, my understanding of anthropology was not up to the mark, I dedicated my entire time in preparing for the subject during my 2023 attempt,” said Ayushi, who depended on online coaching and test series for the examination.

For Prajnanandan, who is currently the deputy collector of Bargarh, this was his third attempt at the CSE. While he had cleared the Prelims in all the previous attempts and even appeared for the interview in 2021, he failed to clear the examination for eight marks.