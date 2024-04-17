Rahul Gandhi to visit Odisha on Madhu Babu Jayanti

BHUBANESWAR: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will campaign in a coastal Odisha constituency in the last week of April, most likely on April 28, the birth anniversary of Madhu Babu at his birthplace near Satyabhamapur in Cuttack district.

This was announced by former Union minister Bhakta Charan Das, the campaign committee chairman of the party after the first meeting of the campaign committee here.

He said details of Gandhi’s visit to the state will be finalised soon. Das said other Congress heavyweights including former president Sonia Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Chief Minister of Telangana Revanth Reddy and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will also campaign for the party candidates in Odisha. The meeting decided that the party will mostly depend on door-to-door campaign with five guarantees of the AICC and 10 guarantees for the people announced by the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) in the ensuing elections. Das said if the guarantees announced by the party reaches the people correctly, it will help the Congress come back to power in the state.

Das said Congress will formally launch its campaign in Srikshetra Dham Puri. The date of launching of the campaign and leaders who will attend the event will be announced by the party soon, he added.