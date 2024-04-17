Rebellion challenge for BJD in two Assembly seats of Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the battle lines for the ensuing elections have been drawn, managing internal dissidence has become a big challenge for the ruling BJD in two of the three Assembly constituencies in the state capital.

Though the three Assembly seats - Bhubaneswar-Ekamra, Bhubaneswar-Central and Bhubaneswar-North - have been turned into a BJD fortress for the last one-and-half decades, political observers opine it would not be a cakewalk for the ruling party this time owing to the growing dissidence over candidate selection in at least Bhubaneswar-Ekamra and Bhubaneswar-Central.

The BJD is facing rebellion in Bhubaneswar-Ekamra Assembly constituency from four-time corporator Biranchi Narayan Mahasupakar. Mahasupakar, who was competing with minister Ashok Chandra Panda to get a party ticket from the ruling party to contest from the seat, has announced to fight the polls as an Independent.

Supporters of Mahasupakar, who is representing ward no 59, said he enjoys the backing of a significant chunk of Lingaraj temple sevayat community. Besides, he has also intensified campaigning in five panchayats of the segment - Basuaghai, Itipur, Tikarapada, Dhauli and Sisupalgarh - to reach out to voters. While Panda claims that the impact of Independents in the constituency will be negligible, observers predict Mahasupakar’s aggressive campaign could split BJD’s vote share in the constituency which may even benefit the BJP.