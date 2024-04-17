Role of lawyers vital in society, says Dharmendra Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: Union Minister and BJP’s Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate Dharmendra Pradhan met the members of the district bar association during his poll campaign on Tuesday.

Pradhan interacted with many senior lawyers of the Sambalpur Bar Association. “I have taken everyone’s advice for the collective development of the district and improvement of the judicial system. The role of lawyers in the society is important. A collective responsibility should be taken with the bar association to strengthen the local economy,” he said.

The BJP candidate further said Sambalpur is the unique centre of culture and civilisation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a lot of development work is going on. To develop Sambalpur as a leading region of the country, youths should be linked with employment.

On the day, Pradhan also met the staff of Odisha Home Maintenance Service ‘Homevery’. He said the work of all the technical staff engaged in providing timely home maintenance services to customers is commendable. It is a matter of happiness that ‘Homevery’, which started from Sambalpur, is now providing services in cities like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bargarh.

Prahlad Mittal and Rajat Kar, who founded ‘Homevery’, were inspired by the Prime Minister’s start-up tradition. They have set an example for the youths by creating a tradition of earning money. Such imagination and skill will drive the society towards creating competent human resources. “I hope this organisation will be a part of 100 Cube start-ups in the coming days,” he added.

The union minister also attended a special programme organised by The Art of Living in Sambalpur. Later, he attended a meeting of local BJP workers and participated in a programme organised on the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri of the Gujarati Society.