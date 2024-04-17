Sambalpur BJP MP’s wife, son join BJD

BHUBANESWAR: In a major setback to the BJP, Arundhati Devi, wife of Sambalpur MP Nitesh Ganga Deb and Deogarh king, on Tuesday joined the BJD along with their son Naman Ganga Deb at the Naveen Niwas here in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The joining of the Deogarh queen and her son in the BJD is significant for the Sambalpur LS seat which is witnessing a direct contest between senior BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das. Pradhan has replaced Ganga Deb as the BJP candidate from the parliamentary constituency.

Sources in the BJD claimed that induction of the queen has provided another option for the regional party in the faction-ridden Sambalpur Assembly segment. The party had fielded senior leader Prasanna Acharya from the seat with a hope that this will help in keeping a balance between different factions. But the situation has further complicated with Acharya declining to contest from the seat. Besides, fielding of Acharya from the seat has further aggravated the situation with local aspirants considering him an outsider.