A quarter of BJD candidates are from political families

BHUBANESWAR: The 10 candidates the ruling BJD announced in its fifth list for the ensuing Assembly polls, contained names of five women, most of whom would be in the electoral battle for the first time.

A close look gives a clear indication that familial ties dominate selection criteria in the regional party. In its strategy to fight anti-incumbency, the ruling outfit has chosen fresh faces only to fall back on the same families.

The five women candidates BJD announced on the day - Laxmipriya Nayak for Chitrakonda, Arundhati Devi for Deogarh, Barsha Singh Bariha for Padampur, Sanjukta Singh for Angul, Sulakshana Geetanjali Devi for Sanakhemundi and Indira Nanda for Jeypore - all have strong political ties and belong to political families of their respective regions.

Laxmipriya is the niece of incumbent BJD MLA of Chitrakonda Purna Chandra Baka, while Arundhati Devi who got ticket for Deogarh, is the wife of incumbent Sambalpur MP Nitesh Ganga Deb of the BJP. Interestingly, she was nominated a day after she joined the ruling party.

Similarly, Barsha Singh Bariha who has been renominated for Padampur, is the elder daughter of late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha and daughter-in-law of senior BJP leader Rama Ranjan Baliarsingh.

Sulakshana Geetanjali Devi, the Dharakote royal scion, who makes a foray into politics for the first time, got ticket in place of her mother Nandini Devi, the former MLA of Sanakhemundi, who lost her second bid from the same seat in 2019.