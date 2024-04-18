Agriculture-economy for Sambalpur to be priority: Dharmendra Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: Union Minister and BJP’s Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said comprehensive planning will be done for agriculture-based economy in Sambalpur district.

Attending a special event organised by ‘Sri Ramachandi Devi Seva’ at Themra here, he highlighted various measures taken by the union government for the welfare of farmers and said the Centre is planning big in the field of agriculture, especially in view of the needs of the country.

“If farmers are made self-reliant, our country will be self-reliant. Farmers, poor, women and youths are the priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ has empowered farmers with welfare measures like financial assistance and increase in MSP of paddy,” he said.

Pradhan further said the MSP of paddy has been increased to Rs 2,183 per quintal. Under the BJP government in Odisha, the paddy MSP per quintal will be increased to Rs 3,100. Similarly, when the double engine government comes in the state, women in the BPL category will be given Rs 1,000 per month that is Rs 12,000 per year. No poor family will be left out of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.