AIIMS-Bhubaneswar launches latest AUS implantation service

BHUBANESWAR: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has launched advanced artificial urinary sphincter (AUS) implantation service, which is a significant advancement in urological care. The modern facility is considered first-of-its-kind in the state.

A release from the national health institution stated that the service will provide a new hope and an improved quality of life for patients suffering from severe urinary incontinence. Earlier this implantation was only available in the metro cities.

The AUS implantation procedure is recognised as a gold standard treatment for urinary incontinence that has not responded to conventional treatment modalities. It is tailored for patients who have experienced urinary incontinence due to prostate surgery, spinal cord injuries, or other underlying conditions that affect urinary control.

Congratulating the team of doctors in the department of urology, executive director of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Dr Ashutosh Biswas said that the department has been consistently providing world-class care which is at the forefront of technology and innovation.

“With the introduction of artificial urinary sphincter implantation here, the people of Odisha and eastern India will have access to this service, for which they had to travel to centres in other states earlier”, he added.

The AUS service at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar will be led by a team of highly-skilled urologists and surgeons, trained in the latest techniques and using state-of-the-art technology.

“The initiation of the AUS implantation service represents a pivotal step in our commitment to offering comprehensive and advanced medical treatments,” said assistant professor, department of urology, Sambit Tripathy. HoD, urology, Dr Prasant Nayak thanked director Biswas for his endeavour in bringing latest advances in urological care to the people of Odisha. Medical superintendent of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Dillip Kumar Parida also congratulated and felicitated the doctors of the department.