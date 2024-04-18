BJD walks women empowerment talk in Ganjam district, Opposition lags behind

BERHAMPUR: Dissent within its ranks notwithstanding, the BJD led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has remained committed to its pledge of allocating 33 per cent tickets to women candidates, in Ganjam district to be precise, for the upcoming elections.

The BJD nominated five women as candidates in 11 assembly segments. Similarly, one out of the two Parliamentary constituencies in the district has a woman nominated by the ruling party.

This decision, reminiscent of the last general elections, showcases Odisha leads in women’s empowerment in the electoral field. This is in contrast to the BJP which has fielded a lone woman candidate, for Aska segment in the district.

The ruling party’s decision to field Ranjita Sahu for Aska Parliamentary constituency, replacing incumbent MP Pramila Bisoyi, is notable. Similarly, for assembly segments, the BJD has chosen Suryamani Vaidya for Khalikote, Latika Pradhan for Kabisuryanagar, Manjula Swain for Aska, Sulakshyana Gitanjali Devi for Sanakhemundi, and Sanghamitra Swain for Soroda segment.

While Suryamani, Latika and Manjula are sitting MLAs and seeking re-election from their respective segments, Sanghamitra is a first timer and replaced her husband Purnachandra Swain, the incumbent MLA. Similarly, Geetanjali replaced her mother Nandini Devi who was MLA of Sanakhemundi in 2014-19 term.

Though some senior party workers have defected to the BJP in opposition to the five women contenders, the BJD remains steadfast in its stand and confident of their success at the polls.

The party’s track record in women empowerment initiatives, such as 50 per cent reservation in panchayati raj institutions, resolutions for 33 per cent reservation in legislative bodies, and various welfare schemes, has bolstered its stance.

Economic development, education, health, and welfare, women are increasingly taking centrestage across the district. The BJD’s commitment to women’s empowerment sets it apart from other political parties, which is likely to give the party an upper hand in the ensuing elections.