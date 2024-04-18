BJP workers protest over candidate selection for Jaleswar Asslembly segment

Pradhan, who recently joined the BJP after a stint with the BJD, has faced criticism from within the party ranks. Party workers allege that Pradhan lacks any significant contribution to the party’s organisation and question his sudden nomination over senior workers who have dedicated themselves to strengthening the party in the Jaleswar constituency.

The party workers felt that knowing well that the BJD had re-nominated a heavy-weight leader, the present MLA in Jaleswar constituency and Minister for Tourism, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Aswini Kumar Patra, still nominated Pradhan which would weaken the party’s stance in the elections.

Senior party members, including Jyotirmayee Nanda, emphasised the importance of discipline within the party and raised concerns over Pradhan’s suitability for candidacy. They argued that a candidate must demonstrate commitment to the party’s ideology and work towards its goals over a sustained period before receiving priority for nomination.

Another party worker Dibyakam Mohanty stated that candidates should prioritise strengthening the party organisation and working alongside party members, especially with crucial elections like the panchayat and Zilla Parishad on the horizon.

“The person who gets the ticket must first strengthen the organisation because there are several elections to be held next. So he should go to the field with the party workers, establish a rapport and serve the party,” he added.

Despite appeals to Balasore BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi to intervene, the workers felt, no step has been taken to cancel the nomination of Pradhan. They have threatened further protests against Sarangi also if he does not initiate any steps to change the candidate selection.