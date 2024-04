BHUBANESWAR: There will be no let-up in the brutal weather as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave conditions in parts of Odisha till Saturday. The mercury level is expected to fall from Sunday onwards under the influence of rainfall and thundershower activity.

On Wednesday, 30 places in the state recorded 40 degree C or more. While Talcher was the hottest at 43.2 degree C, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 41.7 degrees C and 41.5 degrees C, respectively. Two places - Koraput (37.4 degree Celsius) and Daringbadi (34 degrees C) witnessed heatwave conditions.

The twin city residents woke up to uncomfortable weather as the humidity level was 73 per cent in Bhubaneswar and 67 per cent in Cuttack at 8.30 am on the day. IMD has issued a heatwave warning for Cuttack, Khurda and 19 other districts on Thursday.

Weather is expected to turn harsher as maximum temperature is likely to rise by 2 degrees C to 3 degree C in many places in the state within two days. The capital city may experience heatwave condition on Thursday as the mercury level is expected to be around 42 degrees C.

Even as the state continues to remain under the grip of scorching weather, it has already recorded more than normal heatwave days in April.