MKCG Medical College Hospital doctors conduct key-hole surgery on minor girl

BERHAMPUR: A team of doctors at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here successfully performed a critical surgery on a nine-year-old girl who suffered from the rare Cushing Syndrome.

The girl who hails from Khandadeuli village was admitted to the endocrinology department with obesity and high blood pressure. Endocrinology Prof Ravi Kumar after examining the girl diagnosed the disease as Cushing Syndrome.

The doctors’ team including paediatric surgeons, urologists, and anaesthetists conducted the operation under the supervision of dean Prof SK Mishra. The operation, lasting for three hours was conducted on April 9. The girl is said to be stable after the operation. The critical operation involved laparoscopic bilateral adrenalectomy for removal of both adrenal glands.

Prof Ravi said that an excess cortisol can cause some of the main symptoms of Cushing Syndrome - a fatty hump between the shoulders, a rounded face, and pink or purple stretch marks on the skin.

“Cushing syndrome can also cause high blood pressure or bone loss and type-2 diabetes. The treatment options include surgery, radiation, and medication,” he added.

Cushing Syndrome, a rare condition caused by a genetic disorder called primary pigmented nodular adrenocortical disease (PPNAD), and is seen in less than one in two lakh people.