Odisha: In Dharmgarh assembly seat, all 3 parties look forward to one community’s backing

BHAWANIPATNA: Dharmgarh Assembly segment has turned into a prestige battle for the ruling Biju Janata Dal which is engaged in a neck and neck fight with the BJP and the Congress. But the caste dynamics at play will be crucial for the seat.

BJD district president and former minister Puspendra Singh Deo will take on BJP candidate Sudhir Ranjan Pattjoshi and Congress nominee Rasmirekha Raut.

Singh Deo was elected to Assembly in 2004 from Koksara Assembly seat but chose Dharmgarh segment in 2009 and 2014 elections. In 2019, he contested from Kalahandi Parliamentary constituency but unsuccessfully. In 2019, it was Mahosidhi Bag who was the BJD candidate and won from the segment with strong support from his Goud/Jadav community which has a robust number in the constituency.

On their part, both Pattjoshi of BJP and Congress nominee Raut are trying their luck for the first time. There is grassroots base for Pattjoshi with the PM Narendra Modi undercurrent helping him. Besides, the pro-Modi wave blowing from neighbouring Chhattisgarh also makes BJP hopeful.