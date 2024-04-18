Odisha: In Dharmgarh assembly seat, all 3 parties look forward to one community’s backing

BHAWANIPATNA: Dharmgarh Assembly segment has turned into a prestige battle for the ruling Biju Janata Dal which is engaged in a neck and neck fight with the BJP and the Congress. But the caste dynamics at play will be crucial for the seat.
BJD district president and former minister Puspendra Singh Deo will take on BJP candidate Sudhir Ranjan Pattjoshi and Congress nominee Rasmirekha Raut.
Singh Deo was elected to Assembly in 2004 from Koksara Assembly seat but chose Dharmgarh segment in 2009 and 2014 elections. In 2019, he contested from Kalahandi Parliamentary constituency but unsuccessfully. In 2019, it was Mahosidhi Bag who was the BJD candidate and won from the segment with strong support from his Goud/Jadav community which has a robust number in the constituency.
On their part, both Pattjoshi of BJP and Congress nominee Raut are trying their luck for the first time. There is grassroots base for Pattjoshi with the PM Narendra Modi undercurrent helping him. Besides, the pro-Modi wave blowing from neighbouring Chhattisgarh also makes BJP hopeful.
Though it was being primarily viewed as a fight between BJD and BJP, the Congress has tactfully deployed Raut as its candidate playing the Jadav/Goud card. Since the community is strong in Dharmgarh Assembly segment, it could disturb the BJD vote bank.
Besides, the Bag factor will also come into play. Since the former MLA has been denied ticket, there is reported resentment among a section of the community which could impact the outcome of the election.
It is a prestige seat for BJD as well as Singh Deo who apart from being a former minister is also the district wing president of the ruling party.
In the midst of all the number games, Congress is trying hard to organise Goud votes for its candidate who is from the community. On the other hand, there is mobilisation of Jadav/Goud votes for Malavika Keshari Deo, the BJD candidate for Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat.
There is a chunk of voters from Goud community which is traditionally with BJP and the royal family. This has caused confusion among the Goud community. In such scenario, it will be a hard-fought battle ahead for BJD and overall an interesting outcome is expected.