Odisha Police launch area domination to curb Naxal entry from Chhattisgarh

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha police launched an area domination exercise in the bordering areas of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday after 29 Naxals were neutralised in the neighbouring state’s Kanker district the previous day.

Sources said police have stepped up security in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Bargarh districts bordering Chhattisgarh. “Area domination exercise has been launched in the bordering districts to ensure the Naxals are not able to cross over to Odisha from Chhattisgarh,” said a senior police officer.

Sources said state police officers are anticipating the red ultras who were present during the exchange of fire with the security forces in Chhattisgarh or may have sustained injuries could attempt to sneak into Odisha to avoid any further damage.

Police have activated their intelligence sources and the personnel are on high alert along the entire area bordering Chhattisgarh. Sources said Special Operation Group (SOG) of Odisha Police and personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are carrying out the area domination exercises to avoid infiltration days ahead of Chhattisgarh going to polls in the first phase of the general elections.

DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi, director of Intelligence SK Priyadarsi, ADG Law and Order Sanjay Kumar and other senior officers held a review meeting in Malkangiri district recently to check the Naxal menace effectively during elections.