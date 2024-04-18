Odisha: Rabi paddy procurement in Bargarh from May 10

BARGARH: With the commencement of procurement of rabi paddy slated to begin from May 10 in Bargarh district, the collector has issued directives to ensure a hassle-free process for farmers amidst the ongoing imposition of the model code of conduct for the General Elections.
Procurement will kick off on May 10 in Attabira block. Subsequently, the mandis will open on May 12 in Bargarh, May 14 in Bheden, Paikmal and Sohela, May 15 in Barpali, May 16 in Ambabhona and Jharbandh, May 17 in Padampur, Bhatli and Bijepur and May 20 in Gaisilet block in the district.
A total of 52 primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) and 50 women self-help groups (WSHGs) will be engaged across 197 mandis, including those in Bargarh, Attabira, and Padmapur RMCs, to facilitate smooth procurement.
Bargarh district collector Aditya Goyal said, approximately 86,000 farmers have already been registered for the procurement process. “The long-standing grievances of farmers were considered and measures have been implemented this time to ensure transparency in the process. While a control room will function for the farmers, squads will be deployed to monitor each mandi,” he added.
Reportedly, to decentralise the procurement process, sub-markets will be opened at 34 locations while a model mandi equipped with CCTV and price display boards has been set up. Special provisions, such as a dedicated register for farmer complaints at direct paddy collection centres and a toll-free helpline at the district headquarters, have been arranged to address farmer concerns promptly.
The collector has advised the farmers to immediately complaint to the police station or on toll-free No-1967 or 06646-246041 if any miller, self-help group, RMC officer or supply officer deceives or troubles farmers during procurement and action will be taken against them within 48 hours of the complaint.
Additionally, independent officers will oversee the provision of gunny bags to farmers at the gram panchayat level, with millers bearing the fair price of the bags. The officers will also ensure proper disbursement of payments to farmers at the mandi level, Goyal stated. Chairpersons of each RMC have been tasked with maintaining direct contact with farmers, issuing tokens before paddy arrival, and preventing illegal activities like black marketing or unauthorised transfers of paddy to neighbouring districts. Farmers are urged to report any malpractices to the authorities promptly, with swift action promised within 48 hours of complaint registration.