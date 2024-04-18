Odisha: Rabi paddy procurement in Bargarh from May 10

BARGARH: With the commencement of procurement of rabi paddy slated to begin from May 10 in Bargarh district, the collector has issued directives to ensure a hassle-free process for farmers amidst the ongoing imposition of the model code of conduct for the General Elections.

Procurement will kick off on May 10 in Attabira block. Subsequently, the mandis will open on May 12 in Bargarh, May 14 in Bheden, Paikmal and Sohela, May 15 in Barpali, May 16 in Ambabhona and Jharbandh, May 17 in Padampur, Bhatli and Bijepur and May 20 in Gaisilet block in the district.

A total of 52 primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) and 50 women self-help groups (WSHGs) will be engaged across 197 mandis, including those in Bargarh, Attabira, and Padmapur RMCs, to facilitate smooth procurement.

Bargarh district collector Aditya Goyal said, approximately 86,000 farmers have already been registered for the procurement process. “The long-standing grievances of farmers were considered and measures have been implemented this time to ensure transparency in the process. While a control room will function for the farmers, squads will be deployed to monitor each mandi,” he added.