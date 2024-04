BHUBANESWAR: The South Eastern Railway (SER) has decided to run two summer special trains through Odisha keeping in view the extra rush of the passengers during summer.

The Secunderabad-Santragachi-Secunderabad and Puri-Shalimar-Puri summer specials will run from April 20 and April 21 respectively.

SER sources said, Puri-Shalimar special will leave Puri every Sunday and Wednesday at 11.50 pm from April 21 to June 30 and will reach Shalimar at 10 am the next day. In the return direction, it will leave Shalimar every Monday and Thursday at 7.45 pm from April 22 to June 27 and will arrive at Puri at 5.50 am the next day.

Similarly, the Secunderabad-Santragachi special will leave Secunderabad every Tuesday and Saturday from April 20 to June 29 at 6.45 am and will arrive in Santragachi at 10.25 am the next day.

In the return direction, it will leave Santragachi every Wednesday and Sunday from April 21 to June 30 at 12.20 pm and will reach Secunderabad at 3 pm the next day.