Orissa HC reserves order on validity of schools’ merger decision

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has reserved its judgment on the dispute over the legal validity of the state government’s decision for the merger of schools having very low enrolment. The School and Mass Education department had issued a notification for the merger of nearly 16,000 schools on March 11, 2020 and by then around 4,500 had already been merged.

While a single-judge bench had quashed the notification on May 4, 2021, the state government had filed an appeal against it.

A division bench had then issued an interim stay order on the singe judge’s order on July 20, 2021.

The division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice MS Raman reserved judgment after closing hearing on the state government’s appeal on Tuesday.

While making submissions, advocate general Ashok Kumar Parija wanted to drive home the point that the notification was issued after a policy decision for integration of primary, upper primary and high schools with the nearby bigger schools for ensuring fully functional schools with increase in number of teachers per class and concentrated investment of resources.