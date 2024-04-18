Tuning with politicians, the folk way

BHUBANESWAR: Come elections and traditional folk artistes along with politicians take the front row as far as campaigning is concerned. And the twin elections this year are no different.

With the elections a month away, candidates of different political parties have started campaigning during which, they are accompanied by not just their followers but also the folk artistes who are known to attract crowds both in urban and rural areas. Beats of ‘dhol’ and ‘mrudanga’ along with performances of Paika, Gotipua and Ranappa are just some of the scenes that welcome people to election campaigns these days.

The state has more than 22,000 folk art teams, each comprising at least 10 to 20 members, registered with the Culture department. While these groups remain busy at least six months in a year with cultural events and government’s IEC programmes, the elections bring them an opportunity to perform every day. They are also given food apart from the remuneration. Among the troupes, Jodi Sankha, Ghoda Nacha, Bagha Nacha, Gotipua and Paika performers are much in demand for campaigns.

“Generally, we seek Rs 500 to Rs 800 per performance but there are politicians who also pay us Rs 1,000 per performance during campaigns and road shows. We have to perform one to two hours during the campaign,” said Ramesh Behera, a Bagha Nacha performer from Berhampur.