38-yr-old stabbed to death by mentally-unstable man

KENDRAPARA: A 38-year-old man was reportedly stabbed to death by a mentally-challenged person at Townbalarampur village in Kendrapada town here on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as Akhay Khatua of Sarang village, an AC mechanic by profession. The identity of the accused is yet to be revealed.

Sources said Akhay was sitting near the Hanuman temple at Townbalarampur village when the accused arrived on the spot and started to attack him with a knife without any provocation. Hearing Akhay’s screams, fellow villagers reached the spot and overpowered the accused.

Akhay, who sustained multiple stab injuries, was rushed to the district headquarters hospital, Kendrapara where the doctors declared him dead.

Kendrapara Town IIC Dilip Sahoo said the motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained. Police suspect that the accused is mentally unstable. “A case was registered against the accused under section 302 of IPC. Police have seized the blood-stained knife from his possession. The accused has been detained for interrogation and further investigation is underway,” Sahoo added.