Actress Varsha Priyadarshini joins BJD

BHUBANESWAR: Odia cine actor Varsha Priyadarshini joined BJD on Thursday, almost three weeks after her former husband and Kendrapara MP quit the regional party and joined BJP.

It is speculated that Varsha will be fielded from the Assembly seat from where BJP will nominate Anubhav. Sources said Anubhav is likely to be fielded by the BJP from a segment in Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency.

Welcoming her to BJD, Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra said Varsha had expressed her love and admiration for Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Biju Patnaik with her movie ‘Nimki – Nimpur Ru Naveen Niwas’. Patra said she has been working for the empowerment of women, especially by creating awareness on menstrual hygiene. She had also helped women rebuild their lives during the Covid pandemic, he added.

Stating Varsha also spearheaded a library movement, Patra said though she joined the party formally on the day, she has been associated with it for a long. Varsha said she joined BJD inspired by the people-centric work of the state government and the simple personality of the chief minister. Stating there is no competitor of the chief minister, Varsha said she will carry out whatever work is given to her to achieve the empowered Odisha target of the party supremo.