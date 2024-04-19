BJD takes the ‘royal’ slice in electoral battle

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s poll battles have been incomplete without royal representation for decades. The ensuing twin elections are no different. This time, 12 royals are in fray - 10 for Assembly seats and two as MP candidates.

For the Assembly seats, a majority of the royal members have been picked up by the BJD while the Lok Sabha candidates are BJP’s choice. Congress has fielded just one from the royal family members.

In Southern Odisha, the royals of Chikiti, Dharakote and Khallikote have had a sway over voters since Independence. This time, the queens of Chikiti and Dharakote - Usha Devi and Nandini Devi - have paved the way for their young heirs to take their political legacy forward. The mothers are now campaigning for their scions.

Wife of Trigunateeta Deb, Usha first represented the Chikiti Assembly segment in 1990 (won on Janata Dal ticket) and went on to win six times from the seat. Prior to her, her father-in-law Sachidananda Narayan Deb was elected the MLA of Chikiti twice in 1971 and 1974 on Congress ticket. In her 70s now, she has chosen her engineer son Chinmayananda Srirup Deb to take the mantle forward. Reposing faith in Usha’s choice, BJD has granted a ticket to Srirup.