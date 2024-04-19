Dilip Ray faces protest from protege Nihar

ROURKELA: BJP leader Nihar Ray has raised a banner of revolt against the nomination of Dilip Ray as the saffron party’s candidate from the prestigious Rourkela Assembly seat.

On Wednesday evening, hundreds of Nihar’s supporters gathered in front of his residence at Basanti Colony and raised slogans favouring his candidature over Dilip.

Nihar, a former protege of Dilip, had contested from Rourkela on a BJP ticket in 2019 election but lost to BJD’s Sarada Prasad Nayak by a margin of 10,430 votes.

“I have been in the BJP for the last one decade. After my defeat in 2019 polls, I worked hard at the grassroots level to implement and highlight the poverty alleviation and welfare programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and further strengthen the BJP organisation in Rourkela. I am hurt, sad and feel deceived,” Nihar said.

The BJP leader claimed in 2019, Dilip indirectly sabotaged his prospects. Being an influential political entity, the former union minister had reportedly assured him of a BJP ticket this time. However, Dilip ended up being the party candidate from Rourkela.

Drawing a disparaging analogy about Dilip’s treatment to him, Nihar said he would talk to state BJP president Manmohan Samal and senior leaders in Sundargarh district over the issue. In a veiled threat, the disgruntled leader said he would decide his next course of action after holding discussion with his supporters in a couple of days.