BHUBANESWAR: Notifications for four Lok Sabha and 28 Assembly constituencies of Odisha which go to polls in the fourth phase of elections in the country and the first in the state on May 13, were issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday.

Polling will be held in Kalahandi, Nabarangpur (ST), Berhampur and Koraput Lok Sabha seats in the fourth phase, stated the notification. Chief electoral officer (CEO) Nikunja Behari Dhal said elections will also be held in 28 Assembly constituencies, segments of the four Lok Sabha seats, on the day.

The filing of nomination papers started for the constituencies on Thursday. While the last date for filing of nominations is April 25, the papers will be scrutinised on April 26. The last date of withdrawal of nominations is April 29, he added.

The CEO told mediapersons that political parties have been advised not to take out huge rallies during the filing of nominations because of the heatwave conditions. While booths will be open from 7 am to 6 pm, the polling time will be two hours less in some areas. The booths will close at 4 pm in left-wing extremism-affected segments. These include 39 polling stations in Nuapada and 29 in Khariar segment. However, polling will be closed in both these Assembly segments at 5 pm.