Illicit liquor seizure doubles in Odisha ahead of elections

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst massive crackdown against contraband ahead of the polls, volume of illicit liquor seizure by security and other agencies has shown a big jump.

Chief electoral officer (CEO) Nikunja Dhal informed mediapersons on Thursday that state and central agencies have seized illegal cash and other articles worth over Rs 118 crore between March 1 and April 18. This included brown sugar and ganja amounting to Rs 43.69 crore.

Excise department said the seizure of illicit liquor so far this month is at least twice the normal volume. “The seizure of illicit liquor from March to April so far is much higher than normal times. Illicit liquor manufacturing has witnessed a rise and accordingly action is being initiated,” said, Excise Commissioner, Narasingha Bhol.

Sources said Excise department has seized large quantity of illicit liquor from Koraput, Rayagada, Cuttack, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Bargarh districts.

Amid concerns from several other states that the contraband may be used as freebies during elections, Odisha Police launched a massive drive against ganja transportation.

“Cultivation of ganja takes place from September onwards for three months. Police forces of other states raised their concern about transportation of ganja from Odisha during the meetings held by Election Commission of India (ECI) and a massive drive was launched by Odisha Police to check the menace much before the elections were announced,” said sources.

“Around 484 check-posts have been set-up in Odisha along with 120 check-posts in bordering areas. There are 485 mobile check-posts in the state to check any unlawful activity like transportation of illegal cash, contraband, illicit liquor, arms and other articles” said ADG Law and Order, Sanjay Kumar.

Dhal said state and central agencies have seized Rs 2.07 crore unaccounted cash, illicit liquor worth Rs 18.19 crore, gold of Rs 7.17 crore and other articles amounting to Rs 47.44 crore.

Odisha Police have made the maximum seizure of Rs 61.6 crore, Excise department Rs 30 crore, state GST Rs 17 crore, Department of Revenue Intelligence Rs 6.44 crore, Transport dept Rs 1.19 crore, Income Tax Rs 73 lakh and Forest dept Rs 95 lakh, he said. Dhal.