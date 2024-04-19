Income Tax dept seizes 3 kg smuggled gold at Bhubaneswar airport, one held

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the elections, the Income Tax (IT) department on Thursday seized 3 kg smuggled gold valued over Rs 2 crore from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar.

Acting on a tip-off, the department carried out searches at the cargo terminal of the airport and found out at least three metal boxes. The boxes labeled ‘valuable cargo’ gave up gold bullion biscuits worth about Rs 2.10 crore during the search.

The passenger transporting the gold possibly got a whiff of the IT searches and did not board the flight. However, IT sleuths who had collected the booking information picked him up within hours from the state capital. He has been detained.

Initial investigation revealed the detainee, a resident of Bhubaneswar, was transporting the smuggled gold to Mumbai. “IT Department has launched a thorough probe to ascertain whether the gold was being smuggled to generate cash in place of the consignment and if the money could have been used during the elections,” said the sources.