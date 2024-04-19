ITCM flight-tested, India achieves success in indigenous cruise systems

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another milestone in cruise technology, India successfully flight-tested Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) from a defence facility off the Odisha coast on Thursday.

Designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile with turbofan engine Manik was test-fired from launching complex-III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR). The test demonstrated the reliable performance of the indigenous propulsion system developed by Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Bengaluru. Along with the propulsion system, all subsystems were validated during the developmental trial.

ITCM is a technology demonstrator programme, launched to validate the capability of Made in India small turbofan engine, upgraded radio frequency seekers and other subsystems developed for the indigenous cruise missile. Equipped with the new turbofan engine, defence sources said, the missile was tested in full operational configuration. The propulsion system performed very well and the missile reached the desired cruise altitude as expected. The flight of the missile was monitored from the Sukhoi-30-Mk-I aircraft of the Indian Air Force.