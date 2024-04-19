Odisha cadre IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Singh takes VRS

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha cadre IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Singh has taken voluntary retirement from service. A 1996-batch IPS officer, Singh is currently posted as deputy director general of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in New Delhi.

As per a notification issued by Home department recently, Singh had submitted a notice on February 29, 2024, on his voluntary retirement from government service with effect from April 30. He has been allowed to retire from Indian Police Service with effect from April 30.

Speculations are rife that the 59-year-old officer may take a plunge into politics during the general elections but a comment on his future plans could not be obtained from him.

Singh handled several high-profile cases during his stint in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) between 2008 and 2015 including corruption charges against former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, Commonwealth Games 2010 scam, irregularities in Medical Council of India (MCI), recruitment scandal in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), among others.