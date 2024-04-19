Odisha heatwave: People asked not to venture out between 11 am and 3 pm

BARIPADA: In view of the prevailing sweltering condition, the Mayurbhanj administration on Thursday advised people not to venture out of their homes between 11 am and 3 pm.

On the day, Baripada recorded 42 degree Celsius at 12 pm. To safeguard people from heat-related illnesses like sunstroke, collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde advised divisional forest officers (DFOs) and temple priests to prevent entry of visitors to shrines and public places excluding Similipal national park during the peak hours.

The collector further directed officials of the Forest department and chief district veterinary officer to take necessary steps to ensure availability of water for animals. The district administration also made arrangements of additional water tanks for supply of water in those areas that suffer from scarcity.

Meanwhile, additional beds have been made available at PRM MCH and other health centres for patients suffering from sunstroke. Besides, ‘jal chhatras’ have been put up along the roadside, bus terminals and bus stops to provide drinking water to passersby, Shinde informed adding, women self-help groups will be mobilised in the jal chhatras to provide water to people.