Odisha: Sulakhyana Gitanjali Devi up for Sanakhemundi fight

BERHAMPUR: Sulakhyana Gitanjali Devi, the scion of the Dharakote royal family and current chairperson of Dharakote block in Ganjam district, had taken the first step into electoral politics in 2017 panchayat elections. Having been nominated by the BJD ticket for the Sanakhemundi Assembly segment this year, it is a huge leap for her.

At 27, she is the youngest chairperson in Ganjam district, and aims to continue her family’s legacy in public service. The eldest daughter of BJD leader and former Sanakhemundi MLA Nandini Devi, Gitanjali was crowned the symbolic king of Dharakote in 2010 after the demise of her father Kishore Chandra Singh Deo.

A law degree holder, Gitanjali gained prominence in 2010 when she performed the ceremonial sweeping of the chariots during Jagannath Rath Yatra, usually done by the king. Her lineage and dedication to public service have earned her the opportunity to represent her constituency in the upcoming elections.

Her candidacy announcement has garnered widespread support, with thousands of admirers and BJD workers expressing their delight and gratitude towards Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Expressing her commitment to serving the people of Dharakote, Gitanjali acknowledged the empowerment initiatives for women pioneered by Naveen Patnaik. She credits her mother, former Sanakhemundi MLA Nandini Devi, for paving the way and vows to continue the developmental work initiated in the region.