Odisha: Undertrial prisoner dies in Kandhamal hospital; family alleges torture

BERHAMPUR: An undertrial prisoner, Abhiram Digal (34), hailing from Dimirikuda village within Phiringia police limits in Kandhamal district, passed away while undergoing treatment at the Kandhamal district headquarters hospital (DHH) on Tuesday night.

Digal, who was facing an NDPS case, had surrendered to the police on April 15, 2024, after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him in a ganja smuggling case. He was subsequently sent to Phulbani Jail.

Digal’s health reportedly deteriorated on Tuesday while in jail, due to which he was rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his illness.

Tension gripped the hospital premises following his death, which was defused after police intervention.

Mikhail Digal, the deceased’s brother, lodged a complaint with Phulbani town police, alleging that Abhiram’s death was a result of torture during his time in custody. He claimed that Abhiram’s body bore multiple injury marks, and his family was not informed of his deteriorating health prior to his transfer to DHH.

The family further asserted that Abhiram was in good health before being incarcerated but suffered due to alleged police brutality, including physical assault.

Responding to the allegations, Phulbani SDPO Suprasanna Mallik stated that Abhiram was admitted to the hospital due to illness. The body has been sent for autopsy, and the cause of death can only be determined after the report is received.

An impartial inquiry has been demanded by Abhiram’s family into the circumstances surrounding his death.