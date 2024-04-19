One hurt in firing during Ram Navami procession

BERHAMPUR: Kantamal police in Boudh district arrested a 21-year-old youth who allegedly opened fire during a kirtan procession on the occasion of Ram Navami, leaving a person injured on Wednesday. The victim, Biswamitra Jani (29), was rushed to the local hospital and later transferred to Raipur as his condition worsened.

The accused, identified as Balabanta Nayak (21) from Sana Manamunda village of Khatkhatiya panchayat, was detained by villagers and subsequently handed over to the police.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred on Wednesday night during the Namayajna procession at Pipalpali village, where two rounds were fired into the crowd, causing panic and chaos. Following the gunfire, Jani was found to have sustained serious injuries and taken to Kantamal hospital before being transferred to the district headquarters hospital and then to Raipur after his condition deteriorated.

While the motive behind the shooting has not been determined, preliminary investigations suggest a history of enmity between the two groups involved. As of now, the firearms used in the incident have not been seized.

The police registered a case against Nayak and presented him before the court. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.