Orissa HC sets aside CBI court order on passport of chit fund scam accused

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has set aside an order of Special CBI Court in Bhubaneswar that refused to release the passport of Indrajit De, owner of M/S Eden Infra Projects Pvt Ltd, an accused in a chit fund case against whom charge sheet has been submitted, for two months.

“The apprehension of ‘flight risk’ of the petitioner, that is he might escape from the clutches of law, has to be objectively assessed and for objective assessment, the court has to be alive to the facts and circumstances of the case. Merely because a person is accused of misappropriating or siphoning off public money, it does not make him a ‘pre-trial convict’,” the single judge bench of Justice SK Sahoo said while directing the Special CBI Court on April 15 to release De’s passport for two months to facilitate his travel to the USA.

The CBI had charge-sheeted De under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes(Banning) Act, 1978 on the accusation that in 2009-2010, Rs 2.05 crore was transferred to the bank account of M/S Eden Infra Projects Pvt Ltd from the bank account of M/S Tower Infotech Ltd, a non-banking financial company that collected public deposits throughout Odisha by allegedly alluring depositors with promise of high rate of interest.