Orissa HC sets Rs 1 lakh bond and Rs 10L cash security for editor’s bail

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday granted bail to editor-in-chief of Odia daily ‘Mahabharat’ and online news portal ‘Reporter Today’ Surjit Kumar Dhal who was in custody for allegedly duping a real estate businessman of Rs 1 crore.

Dhal was in custody since January 6 this year. The designated court under the Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (OPID) Act, Cuttack rejected his bail application on January 12.

However, the single judge bench of Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra directed the release of Dhal on bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh with two local solvent sureties each for the like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court.

Justice Mohapatra further directed, “The petitioner (Surjit Kumar Dhal) shall also furnish a cash security of Rs 10 lakh before the trial court over the matter, which shall be kept in any nationalised bank in interest-bearing account initially for a period of one year which will be renewable from time to time till conclusion of trial and the same shall be abiding by the final outcome of the trial of the case.”