Pranab Prakash Das attacks Dharmendra Pradhan over ‘poor condition’ of NH-55

Posting two photographs on X, one which is stated to be of the Biju Expressway and the other of NH-55, he drew a comparison between the two roads. Das, also the BJD organisational secretary, said the Biju Expressway built by the state government is maintained well while the work on NH-55 is not over even after 10 years though Pradhan is a union minister.

The NH-55 is in a precarious condition and more than 200 people have lost their lives in over 400 accidents in the last five years, he claimed.

On the day, Das intensified his poll campaign in Athamallik and Chhendipada Assembly seats in Angul by addressing two public meetings. Addressing the BJD workers at Turanga in Chhendipada, Das said Odisha has made tremendous progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who believes in work not in words.