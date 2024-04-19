Severe heatwave likely in 6 districts today, Bhubaneswar to get hotter

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha reeled under excruciating conditions, the India Meteorological department (IMD) on Thursday warned of a severe heatwave in six districts of the state on Friday. It also cautioned people to take safety measures to ward off any threat to health and life.

The national weather agency said heatwave to severe heatwave condition may prevail in Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Angul and Boudh districts on Friday when maximum temperature is likely to hover around 44 degree Celsius in the capital city.

Severe heatwave is declared when a place records temperature which is 6.4 degree Celsius above normal. “There is a possibility that some places in six districts may record severe heatwave conditions on Friday,” said Umasankar Das, a scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Another 17 districts will experience heatwave conditions during the same period, he added. This means, at least 23 out of 30 districts of the state will be in the grip of extreme hot and sweltering conditions in the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, at least 17 places recorded 42 degree Celsius or more with capital city Bhubaneswar emerging as the hottest place, with mercury reading 43.6 degree Celsius. This is the highest maximum temperature the state capital has recorded so far in this month. It had earlier logged 43.5 degree Celsius on April 5.