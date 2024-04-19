Will BJP’s Bhartruhari Mahtab break the record he set for BJD in Cuttack?

BHUBANESWAR: The Cuttack Parliamentary constituency, considered the nerve centre of Odisha politics, is all set to witness a tough battle between the BJP and BJD in the ensuing elections.

However, veteran leader Bhartruhari Mahtab who had given a decisive edge to the BJD in all the six Lok Sabha elections since the formation of the regional political party in 1998 is in the rival camp. This time, Mahtab is the BJP’s candidate from this prestigious constituency.

Mahtab is pitted against Santrupt Misra of the BJD, a new face. A top shot from the corporate world, Misra took early retirement as director of the Group HR of the Aditya Birla Group in December, 2023 and joined BJD in February 2024.

BJP sources maintain the tide may turn this time with Mahtab wresting the seat from the BJD for the first time because of his acceptability among the voters across the seven Assembly segments. He is also considered a pride of the state at the national level because of his erudite debates in Parliament in every important subject.

Mahtab’s electoral record from the seat has been impeccable. In the last three LS elections, Mahtab had polled around 50 per cent or more votes irrespective of his opponent, either the BJP or Congress. Interestingly, BJP was not an easy pushover in the constituency in the last election when the saffron party’s nominee Prakash Mishra polled over four lakh votes. The charisma coupled with the reach of Mahtab and the improved situation of BJP gives hope to the saffron party about a turnaround in the party’s fortunes this election.