AIIMS doctors flag concern over rise in liver ailments in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Gastroenterologists at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar on Friday flagged concern over rise in number of patients seeking consultation for liver-related issues while stressing lifestyle changes to get rid of the disease.

Speaking at an event organised to mark World Liver Day, additional professor of Gastroenterology department Dr Manash Kumar Panigrahi said around 30 per cent of the patients visiting the OPD seek consultation for liver-related issues. Of around 4,000 to 5,000 patients visiting the department every month, approximately 1,500 complain of liver-related ailments, he said.

“If diagnosed early, more than 90 per cent of liver disease is preventable. People must undergo screening and get immunisation against hepatitis B disease,” he said while emphasising the importance of avoiding alcohol, processed and junk foods apart from engaging in regular exercise.

Executive director of AIIMS Dr Ashutosh Biswas said poor dietary choices, alcohol habits, and sedentary lifestyles have exacerbated the situation. He stressed on the crucial role of lifestyle choices in preventing liver diseases. Urging patients to seek proper medical advice from physicians, he cautioned against the indiscriminate use of over-the-counter medications or complementary and alternative medicines for liver ailments.

Head of the department Dr Subash Chandra Samal and faculty members underscored the commitment to promote liver health and disease prevention. A patient awareness and interaction programme was organised. The participants were taught on how to keep liver healthy and disease-free. The department conducts a dedicated liver OPD every Wednesday.