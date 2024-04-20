BJD looks to Bhaskar Rao for fortune reversal in Koraput parliamentary constituency, Rayagada

RAYAGADA: The forthcoming General Elections will be a real test for former Rajya Sabha MP N Bhaskar Rao. The responsibility entrusted to him by BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik to reverse the fortunes of the party in the Koraput Parliamentary constituency as well as in Rayagada segments will decide the course of his political career.

The regional party has been witness to tumultuous days ever since Anusuya Majhi was declared as its candidate for Rayagada Assembly segment. Most of the elected members of Rayagada municipality, Kashipur and Rayagada samiti members tendered their resignation to district observer Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak protesting the candidature of Anusuya.

Following the banner of revolt, Rao dashed off to Bhubaneswar. After discussions, the party decided to replace Sudhir Das and appoint Rao as the Rayagada district president. After he took charge, Rao has managed to tackle the explosive situation with deft hands.

The BJD had lost both the Koraput Parliamentary seat and Rayagada Assembly segment with a narrow margin in 2019 and it was attributed to the divide and rule policy of former district president Das. With Rao at the helm of affairs for Rayagada and Gunupur Assembly segments as well as Koraput PC, the tide seems to be turning.

The Gunupur Assembly segment though will present challenges as one of Rao’s close aides Siba Prasad Gouda has thrown his weight behind the Congress candidate. Gouda was expelled from the party during 2019 election and he managed to capture both Gunupur municipality and Gunupur panchayat samiti independently with his supporters. Hence it is not going to be a bed of roses for Rao.