BJP will form government in Odisha, say Dilip Ray, Jual Oram

ROURKELA: Former union minister and the BJP’s candidate from Rourkela Assembly seat Dilip Ray on Friday said the saffron party would form the government in Odisha.

Addressing the election meeting of BJP’s Panposh organisational district covering Rourkela, RN Pali and Birmitrapur Assembly seats at Mayfair World Cup Village here, Dilip exhorted party members to work with utmost dedication and sincerity. “Abki Baar Rajyare BJP Sarkar (This time, the BJP would form government in the state).”

Dilip further said he would try to cover all the voters by taking out a padayatra in a planned way. In the coming days, there would be a massive rush of leaders to join the BJP, he asserted.

On the occasion, Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) candidate of BJP Jual Oram laid emphasis on meticulous election management for better outcome. Vindicating Dilip’s claim, he asserted that the next government in Odisha will be of the BJP.

He said each Assembly segment should form election coordination committee with 38 departments. Discussing the election strategy, structure of the party organisation and booth committees, Jual advised the cadres to be sincere towards discharging their assigned responsibilities to ensure victory of the BJP’s LS and Assembly candidates.

The meeting was presided over by BJP’s Panposh unit president Latika Patnaik. Among others, BJP state general secretary Purnima Kerketta, spokesperson Dhiren Senapati, executive committee member Pramila Das and a host of senior district leaders attended.