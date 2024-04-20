Congress fields fresh faces in Bhubaneswar to sway voters

BHUBANESWAR: In a strategic move intended at improving its shrinking vote-share and performance in Bhubaneswar parliamentary seat, Congress has opted for an overhaul by fielding new candidates in both Lok Sabha constituency and six of its seven Assembly segments.

While the party has announced a new face, Yasir Nawaz, a young Congress member and president of state NSUI, the students’ wing of the party, as its candidate for Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat, it has also named new candidates for six of the seven Assembly segments of the constituency.

It has fielded Prakash Chandra Jena, husband of a former corporator of the party from ward no 31, in Bhubaneswar Central Assembly seat. Prasanta Kumar Champati, another new face, has been fielded from Bhubaneswar Ekamra constituency. Ashok Kumar Das, party’s block president, is the candidate for Bhubaneswar North segment. Similarly, Santosh Jena, a candidate of rival party who joined Congress, has been given ticket to contest from Jatni, the lone Assembly seat where the party’s veteran Suresh Routray had won in 2019.

In Jayadev Assembly seat, where Congress could not even contest in 2019 due to rejection of candidature of its nominee, the party has fielded Jayant Kumar Bhoi. Similarly, in Begunia, the party has imposed its faith on Pruthvi Ballav Patnaik, son of former chief minister and Congress veteran JB Patnaik.