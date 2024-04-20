NGT seeks affidavit on plan to tackle waste crisis in Bhubaneswar

CUTTACK: The inspection report submitted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) constituted committee has indicated that currently the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is managing to collect 510 tonne of the 800 tonne of municipal solid waste being generated every day in the 67 wards in the capital city.

Besides, legacy waste of 3,405 tonne remains accumulated without being processed with the daily collected waste, the report submitted along with the affidavit filed by State Pollution Control Board on Friday stated.

The NGT’s East Zone bench in Kolkata was hearing the case suo motu registered by it after Harapriya Patel, a resident of Chandrasekharpur area, submitted a complaint on the basis of a news report. The tribunal had constituted a committee for inquiry into the complaint on the stink being raised by a garbage dump managed by BMC at the temporary transit station (TTS) near Sainik School in the state capital.